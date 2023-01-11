‘Validation of the quality’ of care: GRMC upbeat in 2023

The Guam Regional Medical City has a positive outlook about the year ahead, after it received Joint Commission accreditation for a third time.

It's an achievement the private hospital's administrators see as a sign they are headed in the right direction.

"GRMC’s third Joint Commission reaccreditation means that we have complied with rigorous standards and successfully corrected those requirements for improvement identified at our most recent unannounced survey,” GRMC President and CEO Alan Funtanilla told The Guam Daily Post.

The hospital received The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval after a “rigorous 3-day survey" in October 2022.

"There are 278 Joint Commission standards and 1,499 elements of performance and 11 National Patient Safety Goals, as well as 3,565 (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) conditions of participation, but to go through a survey that resulted in just a few findings is a validation of the quality of work that our staff does - time after time,” Funtanilla said.

According to a release from GRMC, the Gold Seal, “is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.”

"During GRMC’s unannounced onsite review, a team of Joint Commission surveyors evaluated our compliance with hospital standards spanning several areas including the following: provision of care, medication management, patient rights and responsibilities, performance improvement, infection prevention and control, emergency management, environment of care, human resources and leadership,” Funtanilla said.

According to Funtanilla, the team of surveyors had nothing but positive things to say about their visit to the hospital. The survey resulted in zero citations.

"We were not cited for any threat to life or safety standards, nor were we cited for any CMS condition-level deficiencies. We were given opportunities to improve in some areas of our environment of care, infection control, documentation of completion of patient assessments and plans of care,” he told The Guam Daily Post.

The release highlighted a comment one surveyor shared with Funtanilla, “we (TJC) know you’ve only been in existence for about 8 years. You started a hospital because of the relative lack of specialty care here on island and the real need to serve the people of Guam, and I think that is a fantastic and admirable vision – you’ve done and accomplished a lot!”

Since receiving the reaccreditation, GRMC has submitted its corrective action plan, or, as Funtanilla explained, "what Joint Commission calls Evidence of Standards Compliance (ESC) to those requirements for improvement that were cited by the surveyors at the time of the survey.”

He said the hospital officials' job now is to ensure they sustain compliance with the cited standards.

"How we achieve that is by continuously monitoring our performance against the standards. Education of staff on those standards that we were cited on is the key in ensuring that our staff understands and conforms with the standards. Leadership and management support is also crucial in ensuring our continuous readiness not just for another survey but for every patient who walks in our doors,” Funtanilla said.