As children weave their baskets at the Valley of the Latte in Talofofo, they not only learn about CHamoru culture but get to experience it firsthand.

This summer, the Valley of the Latte is offering "Ke' Tungo I Kutturan CHamoru," a program that offers children a view into the past.

The children who participate in this year's summer camp will complete numerous activities surrounding the CHamoru culture. During their 10-day session at camp, children will engage in activities including kayaking, fire making, basket weaving, fishing and making their own coconut products. The camp focuses primarily on educating children on the culture and survival methods of the people who came before them.

Camp director Danielle Hagen said children gain fun, culture-rich experiences they will never forget. This includes eating local foods, meeting new friends and playing games.

"The main takeaway is for the kids to learn more about Guam culture and how the CHamoru used to live," said Hagen. "The camp dives deep into Guam culture."

CEO David Tydingco said the pandemic caused the business to "reinvent" itself and cater more to locals rather than tourists. Locals can now participate in activities including harvest tours, coconut oil-making and other cultural workshops. The Valley of the Latte hopes to continue creating these opportunities as restrictions continue to lift.

Valley of the Latte's summer camp "Ke' Tungo I Kutturan CHamoru" is for children ages 8 to 13 and continues through Aug. 13. Each session is two weeks and 20 campers will be accepted per session. The camp costs $325 per camper and the daily camp hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Campers will explore the island and participate in workshops and activities where they will learn about the CHamoru culture. Activities include kayaking, hiking, basket weaving and more. Campers will also be provided with a lunch plate daily. You can visit https://valleyofthelatte.com/valley-latte-guam-summer-camp-2021/ for more information and registration.

The following is a list of some other fun programs being offered this summer:

• WestCare Pacific Islands is offering a Youth Summer Camp at the Astumbo Gym in Dededo. Camp will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 28 to July 19 for children ages 11-14. The camp is free to children and includes lunch and prizes. To register visit www.westcarepacificislands.org/events.

• The Mangilao Mayor's Office and the University of Guam are offering a free summer program. Kids in sixth grade and up will learn how to cook, shop and save money. They'll also learn about nutrition and wellness. This will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Monday to Wednesday. For more information on registration, email mangilao96913@gmail.com.

• The Mangilao Mayor's Office, along with the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, is offering the "It takes a Village" program, which focuses primarily on children learning positive social interaction and activity. It will include activities like cooking, arts and crafts, physical activity and learning basic life skills. This program is held Tuesdays from 3:30 to 5 p.m. It's open to sixth graders and up, and ends in August. For more information on registration, email mangilao96913@gmail.com.

• Haggan Volleyball is offering a basic training camp for children grades 5 to 8 and teenagers grades 9 and up, at the St. John's School Gymnasium. The camp will be held in sessions from June 21 to July 9 and cost $125 per person. The hours include 5 to 6:30 p.m. for grades 5-8 and 6:40 to 8:15 p.m. for grades 9 and up. Call Chris Shepherd at 486-2825 or Mike Rabago at 687-7369.

• Talofofo Gym offers a volleyball clinic on Thursdays for incoming freshmen from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The same clinic also is offered on Sundays for incoming 6th graders from 1 to 3 p.m. More advanced players ranging from grades 9-12 can also visit the clinic on Sundays from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. As of now, the clinic comes at no cost and no registration is needed.

• Håtsa Volleyball is hosting volleyball clinics at the Talofofo Gym. The club is split into three different divisions for boys and girls. Athletes are placed in a division that is tailored for their current skill level with advancement always being the goal.

Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Manhoben Division); 1 to 3 p.m. (Famalao'an and Lalåhi Division); and 3 to 6 p.m. (Sottera and Sotteru Division).

Mondays: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. (Sotteru); and 6 to 8 p.m. (Sottera).

Tuesdays: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Famalao'an and Lalahi).

Wednesdays: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Manhoben).

For more information, call coaches Mike Nauta Jr. or Brian Quintanilla at 727-7835 or 727-6315, respectively. Email: hatsavolleyball@gmail.com. Website: www.hatsavolleyball.com. Instagram: @hatsavolleyball