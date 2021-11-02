Vandal caught on camera at Tamuning restaurant

Police are looking for a man who was caught on video surveillance using a concrete block to break the window at the front of a restaurant in Tamuning early Monday.

It happened just after midnight at Three Squares.

The vandal was seen stumbling as he picked up a concrete block from the sidewalk in front of the restaurant.

The block bounced off the window when he first threw it. He walked closer to the building, picked up the block and continued hitting the window until it apparently shattered - at which point he threw the block into the restaurant.

He then took the restaurant parking lot entrance sign and placed it through the broken window before he walked away.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Restaurant co-owner Mark Borja said aside from the damage, he is thankful that nothing was stolen and no one was injured.

Borja adds that they do not recognize the vandal.

Authorities believe the suspect was also responsible for tire slashings reported over the weekend at the nearby KFC restaurant.

The suspect was last seen in the footage wearing a blue Bills T-shirt, dark shorts, and black shoes, and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guam police or Guam Crimestoppers at 671-477-HELP.