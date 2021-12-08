Mayors on Tuesday reported that vandals have damaged a Christmas display and that 11 families so far have applied to care for foster children, while also learning about a planned $1 billion fishing business that its agent said has the potential to bring 2,000 new jobs to Guam.

The news came Tuesday during the last regular monthly meeting of the year for the Mayors' Council of Guam, which now awaits a breakdown of the estimated $50 million in American Rescue Plan funds meant to help villages directly and indirectly.

Edwin Layfield, agent for Aquaculture Concession Development, told the mayors that the company is proposing to create a $1 billion aquaculture concession development project, which includes building 200 square kilometers of floating fishing cages off the coast of Guam "if all goes well."

The project aims to supply 1,000 tons of fish monthly to the military and island residents, as well as export some 1,000 tons of fish monthly, Layfield said.

Besides 2,000 new jobs, the project will contribute significantly to Guam's income tax base and overall economic activity, Layfield said.

"The other important thing: We are going to take care of the financing," he said.

The company, at this point, is seeking a memorandum of understanding with the government of Guam. Layfield said the company already has MOUs in the Philippines.

"We hope the rights, the licensing and what we call the permitting will successfully transfer to the waters of Guam," Layfield told mayors.

He said the company hopes to "go forward immediately with the project as soon as we receive the consent of the governor and we do an MOU."

Except for Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares, who sought clarification on whether the company is ready to produce, no other mayor raised a question about the project.

'Vandals are crazy'

During discussion of a request from other mayors to delay the Dec. 12 judging of the belen, or Nativity scene, display contest for 19 villages, Savares shared with her fellow mayors how vandals hit her office's Christmas display.

"I mean they just butchered my candy canes, and so we're trying to put stuff on the roof, as high as we can. Pretty soon they're going to be in the sky because vandals are crazy. I don't know if we're going to sit out there with machine guns," Savares said at the meeting. "We don't want to keep it away from the people. ... We are trying to keep these things looking nice and I'm just afraid the longer we keep it out, the faster, the easier it's going to be for chances of vandalism."

Savares said changing the date also would delay the use of the prize money to support MCOG's "Gift of Family" project, meant to identify at least 19 families to become foster homes.

Mayors said Guam has nearly 500 foster children but only about 40 licensed foster homes.

In the end, mayors kept the belen contest judging intact for Sunday, starting at 6:30 p.m. Judges for the contest are being kept under wraps, said MCOG Executive Director Angel Sablan.

He said all 19 villages' belen displays will be judged based on: Originality, 30 points; artistry, 25 points; creativity, 25 points; and use of lights, 20 points.

There will be an extra 10 points each for the use of local materials, use of recycled materials and the use of mechanical props, for a total of 30 extra points. They are not required, Sablan said, but they increase the total number of possible points to 130.

Foster families, other business

MCOG President Jesse Alig, mayor of Piti, said the Department of Public Health and Social Services shared that 11 families so far have applied to become foster families: eight in November, and three so far in December.

"We're elated that we could encourage residents to become foster parents," he told The Guam Daily Post after the meeting. "The mayors will be charged with determining the best use of their (belen contest) award money. This money should benefit the foster families in their respective villages and/or support a foster care initiative; and/or assist in the recruitment of prospective foster parents."

Mayors also discussed Guam's long-standing problem of abandoned vehicles. MCOG Vice President Robert Hofmann, mayor of Sinajana, said he hopes to update the group about the search for an impound lot location during the next meeting.

At the meeting, mayors also heard from Austin Shelton, of the University of Guam, about updates on the Guam Green Growth initiatives; Judy Amesbury of Micronesian Archaeological Research Services, about a new film, "Open Ocean Fishing in the Mariana Archipelago"; and Yolanda Topasna, who encouraged mayors to partner once again with the Guam Community College Adult Education Program.