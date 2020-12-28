A man was caught on camera kicking over the Christmas decorations at the Santa Marian Kamalen Park in Merizo over the weekend.

Merizo Mayor Ernest Chargualaf said he went to turn off the lights at the park early Saturday morning when he noticed the destruction.

“The Santa Claus made out of tires was knocked down. I noticed later the gingerbread house behind it was banged up and (he) took some of the packages we put under the Christmas tree. It was strewn about the park,” said Chargualaf.

The suspect in the video appeared to have a slim build, and was wearing dark shorts and slippers. He had a headlamp flashlight and a pouch strapped around his shoulders.

The mayor said he was unable to identify the suspect, but he believes it could be the same man responsible for desecrating the Santa Marian Kamalen statue at the park on Christmas Eve.

“They just put a chain around the wrist of Santa Marian Kamalen,” he said. “Those are sacred grounds. And a person doing that is bringing disgrace to our Catholic faith and our beliefs.”

That incident was the reason Chargualaf installed the security cameras at the park.

“Whoever did that was not mindful of what the statue represents,” he said. “It’s not your place to do it. What message are you trying to send? You have to be either mentally or emotionally disturbed in order to do that.”

The mayor's staff said someone has since put a rosary and a candle on the statue.

Both incidents were reported to the Guam Police Department, he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or call Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-4357 (HELP) or submit a tip online http://guam.crimestoppersweb.com. All calls and information provided to Guam Crime Stoppers are anonymous.