On Saturday, Oct. 14, Victim Advocates Reaching Out is hosting its second annual Purple Gala, themed "A Night in Havana," to raise funds that will go toward the individuals the organization helps.

For one night, the nonprofit is bringing together people from all walks of life who have made a positive impact on the lives of victims of abuse, VARO announced recently in a press release.

"We are thrilled to host this year's gala and bring people together who share our vision of a world where victims of crime are supported, empowered and given the opportunity to heal," said Jon Mendiola, public relations officer at VARO.

In what VARO said would be an "unforgettable evening, ... attendees will have the opportunity to engage in meaningful conversations, network with like-minded individuals, and contribute to this worthy cause."

The event will highlight guest speakers who will share their "insights, experiences and knowledge on the significance of victim advocacy and the transformative power of community support."

"This event is not only a celebration of unity but also a reminder of the vital work that lies ahead," Mendiola said. "Together, we can create lasting change and ensure that victims have the resources and support they deserve."

The night's events

The gala will include a silent auction, raffle prizes, live performance and dinner prepared by the Hotel Nikko Guam, all in an effort to raise funds to benefit VARO victim services.

The organization's goal is to raise awareness and educate the community on the challenges faced by victims of all types of abuse, as well as uplifting individuals by celebrating their strength and resilience.

Tickets will be available for purchase in mid-August. For more information, visit VAROGuam on Facebook and Instagram.