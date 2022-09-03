Victim Advocates Reaching Out, or VARO, has been providing services to victims of abuse for 40 years, but, this year the group is lifting the veil on all forms of abuse through VARO's inaugural Purple Gala event.

"Statistics show that it takes an abused person seven times to finally figure out that it's time. Seven times seems a little, but it's a lot. Two times is a lot, but for anyone to go through what they’re going through, whether it's domestic violence, family violence, sexual abuse, anything traumatic in their lives, to finally say 'enough is enough,' that’s our mission, we want to elevate men, women and children to say 'I am done and want a way out,'” VARO volunteer advocate Jon Mendiola said.

VARO will be hosting a masquerade-themed gala event at the Tasi Ballroom in the Hotel Nikko Guam, but it's more than just a theme.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"It kind of represents men, women, children and those most vulnerable where they are wearing masks and it's the unmasking of the awareness. It stems from the 40 years of work that VARO has been providing these services to the island and also with the prevalence of domestic violence on the island it became more and more needed,” he said. "A lot of men, women and children are looking for a way out or someone to talk to. The event was born out of that concern and that need. Just so that our business partners on the island, our leaders become more aware of the prevalence.”

At some point during the night’s events, VARO will unmask all its guests to signify the power of speaking out.

"The unmasking is part of our program, we also will have a video loop that people can enjoy and better understand from the advocate’s point of view. Because of privacy, we are not able to get our clients who are still uncomfortable from unmasking themselves,” he said. “But, we want to let victims know and our clients know that your voice and story can change the life of others. This is our way of saying we are here for you, we are always here for you and it's time to stop being afraid.”

Over the last three years, VARO has seen an increase in clients, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mendiola said. Statistically, a majority of family or domestic violence reports occur on the weekends, when families are more likely to be home. But while reports do come in, authorities have found that victims are hesitant in outing their abusers. It's something that Mendiola has seen as a volunteer at VARO.

“A lot of times our abused clients or victims are sucked in by narcissism and by their abusers making them feel a guilt trip. It also stems from our culture because, in our culture, we take pride in family. Sometimes that pride overshadows the bruises, heartache and mental breakdown. Because of our pride in family and culture, these individuals deal with it and suck it up,” Mendiola said.

Mendiola, who is a survivor of sexual abuse, said he is familiar with the feelings of shame or denial that victims may encounter. He said he uses his experience to help others take a stand against violence, as many victims wear a mask to cover the trauma experienced.

"Individuals over the past five years have come out about being sexually assaulted in the past and its, like wow, you would have never known and many times even with my situation, I have been in domestic violence, I’ve lived in a situation where violence was in the home. I’ve experienced sexual abuse and so having these individuals and using my story to say your story is nothing to be ashamed about and so over the years that’s what VARO has been trying to do, to get them to a place to empower them and say 'this is my life and I don’t want it to be in chaos anymore,'” he said.

The Purple Gala will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Tasi Ballroom in the Hotel Nikko Guam; tickets are $100 each. To purchase a ticket or for more information, contact VARO at 671-477-5542.