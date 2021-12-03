Vatican, Capuchins say they're not responsible for Apuron's actions

The Vatican and the Order of Friars Minor Capuchin have filed a new request for a federal court to dismiss the clergy sex abuse case against them, saying they are not responsible for the actions of then-Archbishop Anthony S. Apuron. Apuron, the former leader of the Archdiocese of Agaña, is accused of sexually abusing a minor Catholic school student in the 1990s.

The plaintiff in the clergy sex abuse complaint is identified in court documents only as D.M. to protect his privacy.

Besides Apuron, the plaintiff named the Holy See, or the Vatican, and the Capuchins, among others, as defendants in the case.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

It's among some 270 Guam clergy sex abuse claims filed since 2016 on Guam. D.M.'s case is so far the only Guam case that's taking on the Holy See.

D.M., represented by Pennsylvania-based attorney Marci Hamilton and Guam-based attorney Charles McDonald, opposed the Capuchins and the Holy See's separate motions to dismiss D.M.'s complaint against them.

The Holy See and the Capuchins filed their response, and insisted that the first amended complaint against them be dismissed.

Through attorneys led by California-based Jeffrey S. Lena and Guam-based John S. Unpingco, the Holy See has claimed immunity under a U.S. law, the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act of 1976.

The FSIA allows foreign states to avoid being sued in court.

The Holy See's attorneys said the plaintiff's service of process failed to comply with the FSIA, and that the said U.S. law's tort exception does not confer jurisdiction.

They also said the court should dismiss the complaint for failure to state a claim.

"In addition to the negligent hiring claim – which plaintiff has abandoned – all of the other negligence claims must be dismissed because plaintiff has not alleged that the Holy See knew that Apuron posed a threat," the Vatican's attorneys wrote in their response.

The attorneys said the allegations that the Holy See had prior knowledge about Apuron posing a threat are "insufficient to be taken as true."

"Allegations that a defendant knew generally of a risk do not give rise to a viable claim," the Holy See's attorneys wrote.

The Capuchins, represented by Guam-based attorney Vincent C. Camacho, said the first amended complaint is devoid of any factual allegation that the Capuchins specifically were responsible for the alleged sexual abuses against the plaintiff.

"Instead, in four of the five causes of action, the Capuchins are merely lumped together as 'defendants' with no allegation that explicitly delineates the Capuchin's role or responsibility as 'defendants,'" the Capuchins' attorney wrote.

The attorney also said there is no allegation that D.M.'s parents entrusted him to the care of the Capuchins, nor can this be inferred from the allegations.