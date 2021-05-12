Vatican hires attorneys in child sex abuse case against former archbishop

The Vatican now has a team of Guam and California attorneys to represent it as one of the defendants in a case alleging rape and molestation of a minor by then-Archbishop Anthony Apuron, in school year 1994-1995.

This particular case caught the Holy See's attention after the plaintiff and his counsel asked the District Court of Guam to seek the U.S. Department of State's help on service of process on the Holy See.

The Holy See, or State of Vatican City, tapped Guam-based attorney John Unpingco to be its counsel. The appearance is made "without waiver of any defenses, including but not limited to service of process, personal jurisdictional or subject matter jurisdiction."

Unpingco's co-counsel is California-based Jeffrey S. Lena, whose petition for pro hac vice admission was granted Tuesday.

The plaintiff in this case is identified in court documents only as D.M., originally from Saipan, to protect his privacy. He's represented by the Law Office of Charles H. McDonald.

D.M., in court documents, said Apuron raped and molested him multiple times during school year 1994-1995 in the archbishop's personal residence in Agana Heights while he was attending Father Duenas Memorial School.

He was 14 or 15 years old that time.

"Apuron sexually assaulted D.M. and many other children while an employee and agent of the Holy See," the complaint states. "When the awful truth of what Apuron had done to children while he was acting in his capacity as an agent of the Holy See, Apuron answered directly to the Pope in Rome, the head officer of the Holy See, for Apuron's crimes of molesting children on Guam."

D.M.'s counsel tried to serve the papers on the Holy See but to no avail, until McDonald sought the court's help in reaching out to the U.S. Department of State.

Thomas Ash, political-economic officer at the U.S. Embassy to the Holy See, transmitted in March the amended summons, the first amended complaint and relevant documents involving the clergy sex abuse case, to the Holy See.

On April 7, the Department of State formally notified the U.S. District Court of Guam of the successful transmission of the documents to the Holy See.

A month later, on May 7, Unpingco filed in federal court a notice of appearance as counsel for the Holy See, a foreign sovereign.

The Vatican stripped Apuron of his title as archbishop, and banned him from Guam, after a tribunal upheld a decision finding Apuron guilty of sexual abuse of multiple minors.

Apuron, however, still faces civil lawsuits, including from former Agat altar boys and his own nephew.

Besides Apuron and the Holy See, the other defendants in D.M.'s lawsuit are the Archbishop of Agana, the Capuchin Franciscans and Father Duenas Memorial School, among others.