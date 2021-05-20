When the Vatican needs defending in lawsuits on American soil, it calls on California-based attorney Jeffrey Lena, who was recently tapped in a child sexual abuse case filed against former Guam Archbishop Anthony Apuron.

Lena has represented the Vatican, its officials and instrumentalities in U.S. cases involving clergy sex abuse, fraud and Holocaust-era restitution.

The Vatican is one of the defendants in a Guam clergy sex abuse case filed by a plaintiff identified in court documents only as "D.M." to protect his privacy.

Lena, of Berkeley, California, is working with Guam-based attorney John Unpingco to represent the Vatican in the case. The court granted Lena's petition for pro hac vice admission on May 11.

About a week later, another California-based attorney, Alexis Haller, filed with the district court a petition for pro hac vice admission.

Lena as the Vatican's chief defender in U.S. courts has been relying on a team of lawyers who work with him steadily, including Haller.

The growing team of Vatican attorneys in the Guam case were also granted more time to respond to the case.

District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood granted the Vatican's request for additional time to answer, move or respond to the Apuron case.

The judge gave the Holy See no later than July 16 to make its filing, 60 days after the initial deadline of May 17.

The Vatican's local counsel asked for more time, citing the complexity of issues in the case.

Counsels for the plaintiff and other defendants including Apuron, the Archdiocese of Agana, Father Duenas Memorial School and the Capuchin Franciscans, signed the joint stipulation with Unpingco.

Raped, molested

The plaintiff, D.M., alleged that Apuron raped and molested him multiple times in school year 1994-1995 at then-Archbishop Apuron's private residence.

His lawsuit claims the Holy See bears responsibility because it failed to protect him from the archbishop, among other things.

Guam attorney Charles McDonald represents D.M. McDonald sought the federal court's help in reaching out to the U.S. Department of State to serve the papers on the Holy See, after the counsel's prior attempts failed.

The Vatican stripped Apuron of his title as archbishop of Guam after a tribunal convicted him in 2018 of sexual abuse of minors, and that decision was upheld in 2019.

Apuron, who was Guam's archbishop for some 30 years, still faces lawsuits including from former altar boys and his own nephew.

Guam has nearly 300 clergy sex abuse claims, and the Archdiocese of Agana sought bankruptcy protection to pay off the claims without closing Catholic parishes and schools.