The Holy See, or the Vatican, asked the federal court for an additional 60 days to answer, move or respond to a child sexual abuse complaint filed against former Archbishop Anthony S. Apuron, citing the complexity of issues involved in the case.

Without an extension, the deadline was May 17, or 10 days after the Guam-based counsel for the Holy See, John S. Unpingco, made his initial appearance.

"The Holy See respectfully requests an extension of 60 days to answer, move or otherwise respond to the Complaint given the complexity of the issues, which include the Court's personal and subject matter jurisdiction under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act," Unpingco and others said in a joint stipulation. "The Holy See also requests the additional time in light of its difficulty in locating appropriate counsel in Guam, despite a diligent search."

As of 5 p.m. Monday, the court had not made a decision on the request. If the request is approved, the Holy See's new deadline would be mid-July.

The Holy See is one of the defendants in the clergy sex abuse lawsuit, alongside Apuron, the Archdiocese of Agana, the Capuchin Franciscans, Capuchin Franciscans Custody of Star of the Sea, and Father Duenas Memorial School, among others.

The complainant in this case is identified in court documents only as "D.M." to protect his privacy.

He alleged that Apuron raped and molested him multiple times in school year 1994-1995 at the then-archbishop's private residence.

D.M.'s counsel, Charles McDonald, along with the counsels for Apuron, the archdiocese and the Capuchins, filed the joint stipulation.

It's the Holy See's first request for an extension of time, and it said it does not anticipate that it will need to request any further extensions in order to respond to the complaint.

This particular civil case caught the Holy See's attention after D.M.'s counsel asked the District Court of Guam to seek the U.S. Department of State's help on service of process on the Holy See.

The Vatican stripped Apuron of his title as archbishop of Guam after a tribunal convicted him in 2018 of sexual abuse of minors, and that decision was upheld in 2019. Apuron is one of dozens of Guam clergy named in nearly 300 clergy sex abuse claims since 2016.