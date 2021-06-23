The governor's office has announced the second weekly winners of Vax N' Win.

Dededo resident Petronilo Rodrin, who just celebrated his 71st birthday earlier this month, won the $10,000 prize this week.

Rodrin received his first shot of the Moderna vaccine on Jan. 12 and his second dose on Feb. 10.

Jose Unpingco, 74, is this week's car prize winner.

Unpingco is the lucky owner of a 2021 Nissan Versa SR valued at $19,834.

Unpingco received his first Moderna dose on Jan. 13 and his second dose on Feb. 10.

The winners were randomly selected through a computer-generated software, Woorise, that encrypts all user data for security.

As of Wednesday morning, the Vax N' Win program had 51,535 entries.

4 more drawings

Those who have not entered the Vax N' Win program can still do so, and still have a chance to win in the next five drawings every Wednesday leading up to July 21. To register, visit visitguam.com/vax.

Those not yet fully vaccinated are encouraged to visit any of the mass vaccination sites or clinics.

The Office of the Governor and the Guam Visitors Bureau launched the Vax N' Win program on June 4, to encourage more people to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Those who are fully vaccinated and want to participate in the Vax N’ Win promo must enter only once.

If there is more than one entry, the participant will be disqualified automatically, GVB has said.

Across the nation, there have been declining vaccination rates before reaching herd immunity so states have launched lotteries, offered scholarships and other perks to get more people vaccinated.

On Guam, some 91,000 individuals have already been vaccinated, just 5,000-plus shy of the 96,000 target by July 21.

The goal is 80% herd immunity, or getting 80% of Guam's adult population 18 years or older to get fully vaccinated.

This story will be updated.