The Department of Revenue and Taxation is working to get more services, including driver's licenses, online to meet the needs of the community.

A step in working toward that is making sure services for both driver's licenses and vehicle registration are offered five days a week – something they are able to do now that vehicle registration services have moved to the Department of Public Works compound in Upper Tumon.

Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu, DRT director, said the department had been working on shifting services to the DPW compound for several months to ensure they follow social distancing requirements and did their part to safeguard the health of the public and DRT staff.

Mansapit-Shimizu said the Barrigada building doesn't have the capacity to serve walk-ins for both vehicle registration and driver's licenses, both of which receive high numbers of customers. Services for both have been restricted to appointments and a little over 100 walk-ins only a few days out of the week, which falls short of the community's needs.

"We probably have about 120,000 vehicle registrations renewed annually; that's the average," she said Wednesday afternoon.

Mansapit-Shimizu said as of Jan. 28, about 26,000 of those renewals had been completed online. And while the agency continues to encourage residents to use the increasing suite of online offerings, which includes renewing car registration, she said they are cognizant of some residents' preferences for face-to-face services.

"By the time we hit January, we already had about the same amount of vehicle registration renewals as we did online for the whole fiscal year 2020," she said. "So that's really exciting. ... In fiscal year 2019, we did less than 9,000 vehicle registrations online. So we did see a huge increase ... in 2020, and of course it's because of COVID-19, ... but that's a trend we're hoping to continue to see."

Driver's licenses

The demand for driver's licenses has been a long-time issue for the agency, she said. And that demand has grown as more people have been trying to get Real-ID compliant IDs and licenses that allow them to get onto federal installations and buildings, or participate in federal programs.

On the driver's licenses services side, Mansapit-Shimizu said the agency is still in the process of getting renewal and replacement of driver's licenses and Guam IDs to be online.

In September 2020, they began to provide driver's license renewals by mail and drop box. Mansapit-Shimizu said they've been expanding that service.

"By the end of the year, you could not only do a renewal of a driver's license or Guam ID, you can also convert a permit to an intermediate license, you can convert an intermediate to a full license, and you can even get your permit if you had already passed your written exam," she said. "We did it so that people could actually do those by mail. So we have a mail service for that."

She said that's a short-term solution because what they really want to do is allow residents to get those same services online.

"We're currently working with our programmers on that initiative, we're expecting to launch that before the end of this year," she said. "And we're excited about that, because now that we're actually doing that coupled with driver's license five-days-a-week, (it) will really help with customer demand."

She said right now, people who've made driver's license appointments online may have appointments through April 2022.