The Department of Revenue and Taxation Vehicle Registration Branch will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday and will be closed on Friday.

The branch is preparing to open its new location at the Department of Public Works compound, Building B, in Tamuning.

"We're moving Vehicle Registration because we don't have the capacity (at Barrigada) to serve walk-ins for both Vehicle Registration and Driver's License at the same location," said DRT Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu. "Moving will allow for us to serve walk-ins for both branches five days a week."

The Vehicle Registration Branch will resume its operational hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, April 26, at the new location.

The branch was expected to reopen at DPW this week, however, Mansapit-Shimizu said the move was pushed back.

For several months now, the two branches have only been open, primarily for appointments, with limited walk-ins a couple days a week.

Residents with questions regarding services, send an e-mail to vehicleregistration@revtax.guam.gov or call (671) 635-1886/1898.