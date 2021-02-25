A Jeep ran into Jerry’s Kitchen in Tamuning late last night.

Photos show the storefront collapsed on the ground inside the store, shattered glass and debris piled up on the floor. There are what look to be tire marks on the sidewalk leading up to the storefront.

Other photos that have been widely circulated on social media show a red Jeep in front of the store late at night with what looks to be two flat tires.

The restaurant is one of several businesses in the building but looks to be the only one that sustained any damage.

Sgt. Paul Tapao, Guam Police Department spokesman, confirmed there was an auto off roadway report but indicated it wasn’t a DUI. No other information about the crash was available.