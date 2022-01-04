Vehicle tags, placards automatically renewed through March

The Department of Revenue and Taxation has extended its automatic renewals for vehicle registrations and accessible parking placards through March 31.

An announcement released over the weekend said the extension applies to any registrations or placards that have expired or will expire between March 16, 2020, and March 31, 2022. Eligible documents will be considered valid until the new expiration date.

The extension follows a similar decision on expired government identification documents, including driver's licenses and Guam IDs.

IDs that expired beginning Sept. 1, 2019, are now valid through the end of March as well.

Applicable late fees will be waived if the registration, placard or ID are renewed by the end of March, according to a release from DRT.

Residents can visit www.guamtax.com for more information, or reach DRT's call center at 671-635-1840/41/42/57 and 671-635-7603/04/06.

Inquiries also may be emailed to pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov.

(Daily Post Staff)