A man's charge of vehicular homicide related to the death of a bicyclist was dismissed in the Superior Court of Guam.

On Friday, the day after he was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide in connection to a Feb. 15 auto-bicycle collision that resulted in the death of Jeffry Ignacio, Shawn Camacho Damian was charged by the Office of the Attorney General with second-degree vehicular homicide.

When he appeared in court before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan, Damian's case was dismissed without prejudice.

Quan said the reasoning for the dismissal of the charge against Damian was because, since Damian was charged with vehicular homicide, he needed to commit an act "forbidden by law in operating or driving a vehicle."

Quan determined that nowhere in the magistrate's complaint against Damian, which detailed his alleged actions, did it state what act he performed that was forbidden by law.

"Where in your declaration, which is all the court has to go by, ... does it indicate what the alleged forbidden act by law is?" Quan asked Assistant Attorney General Matthew Shuck.

Shuck first said Damian, after hitting bicyclist Ignacio, continued driving away. Shuck later conceded there was no actual traffic violation stated that would serve as a basis to charge Damian with vehicular homicide.

"At this point, given that the people's declaration is deficient in the citation of what the traffic violation (was), ... the court dismisses the sole charge of vehicular homicide as a second-degree felony without prejudice at this time," Quan said.

A dismissal without prejudice means the AG's office can recharge Damian.

Complaint

On Feb. 15, police officers were dispatched to Route 16 in Barrigada for an auto-bicycle collision. A witness said Ignacio and his bicycle flew about "15 feet in the air" before hitting the ground, according to the magistrate's complaint.

Ignacio was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead March 5.

A lengthy investigation by the Guam Police Department Highway Patrol Section resulted in the arrest of Damian on Thursday.

According to the complaint, Damian said he "did not see the bicyclist because 'it happened so fast.' ... He felt an impact but didn't know what he struck and continued traveling in the outer lane."

The complaint also noted police met with the manager of Damian's work, who said Damian had been "acting odd" since he found out he was being pursued by the police. The manager said Damian wasn't replying to calls or texts and was using his personal vehicle to make deliveries instead of using a company vehicle.

The charging documents didn't state Damian's place of employment.