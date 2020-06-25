As Guam prepares to welcome back tourists in early July, popular Hagåtña destination The Chamorro Village will officially reopen later in the month, according to Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio.

During a press conference with the Guam Visitors Bureau on Tuesday, Tenorio said the village, which hosts shops selling local artwork, crafts and food, will "absolutely" reopen on time.

"We just need to understand exactly more what are the other steps being done to prepare the facility. But over the time that we have had the public health emergency, there have been some agencies investing some time in cleaning it up and trying to get them to a point to reopen," Tenorio said.

Local artist and longtime Chamorro Village tenant Filamore Alcon said he is ready to welcome back visitors to his shop, The Guam Gallery of Art.

To make sure it is safe to do so during the continuing pandemic, Alcon has posted signs advising masks must be worn inside the shop. He has also installed a splash guard at his counter and will provide hand sanitizer.

"I will only allow three or four at a time inside," he said.

Alcon said he thinks visitors will come back and that business will "trickle down" to the shops.

He said it has been a struggle to stay afloat during the three-month closure of the village.

"It wasn't easy," he said. "It was hard."

'All we can do is wait and see'

Around the corner at the Coconut Villa Gift Shop, artist Phoebe Kelm said she reopened a week ago but expects business to be slower at the village for some time.

"We will see. That is all we can do is wait and see," she said. "Since this all started we don't even know what tomorrow is like, or the next day, so that's how we're dealing with everything.

Going months without being able to sell her hand-made jewelry was difficult, but Kelm said they were able to survive.

"My mom and I are from Palau, so we know how to survive. We know how to make use of everything. We did okay. We were lucky that we did okay," she said.

Night market

But whether or not the popular Wednesday night market will resume has yet to be announced, and Kelm said the night is crucial for vendors.

About 50% of her weekly sales come from the Wednesday night market crowds, she said.

"We all rely on the Wednesday nights," said Kelm.

While Alcon and Kelm will keep their stores open, another vendor, Judith Mosely, who ran Dragonfly Keepsake Ornaments, told The Guam Daily Post she would not be coming back because it was impossible to sustain her business due to the virus and the shutdown.