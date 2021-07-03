Verification of residency required to apply for 'All RISE' financial aid

Guam residents who want to apply for pandemic cash aid under the locally enacted program formerly known as the RISE Act are required to show certification of residency from their village mayor.

The mayor's verification is an additional step compared with the Economic Impact Payment programs 1, 2, and 3. In the EIP program, income tax filers simply needed to wait for their EIP checks in the mail or for the payment to be electronically deposited into their bank accounts.

In the All RISE program, residents also must apply to get aid. It doesn't get paid automatically, according to guidance released Friday by the Department of Revenue and Taxation.

The government of Guam has budgeted $30 million for the program. The first version of the aid program, which was called the Recovery Income Support and Empowerment Act, or RISE Act, when the Legislature approved the legislation last year, excluded most government workers and was focused on private sector workers. At the time, the projected aid was about $800 per person.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero subsequently expanded the program to include GovGuam workers and retirees and renamed it "All RISE."

The expanded All RISE program could shrink the benefit for each applicant if all those who qualify submit applications.

If all of Guam's 60,000-plus workforce apply, $30 million will be enough for a check of less than $500 for each applicant. With the inclusion of retirees, the amount will be much lower.

"An application is required to be submitted to the Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation in order to be eligible," Rev and Tax stated.

Among those who can apply for the aid are:

• A Guam taxpayer who has filed a Guam income tax return for tax year 2020 or 2019 whose adjusted gross income does not exceed $40,000 for a single taxpayer or $80,000 for joint tax filers;

• A resident of Guam in 2020 who received a Form SSA-1099 or Form RRB-1099 for Social Security or Railroad Retirement Benefits for 2020 and is not required to file a Guam income tax return for tax years 2020 or 2019; or

• A Guam resident in 2020 who did not meet the income threshold and is not required to file a tax return for tax years 2020 or 2019.

"DRT reminds all that their eligibility is not automatic and they must apply to participate in this program," Rev and Tax stated.

"Although finalized applications will not be available until the identification of funds, DRT suggests that all applicants who meet the (adjusted income) requirement above to proceed with requesting for their mayor's certificate of residency," the department stated.