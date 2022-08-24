More than 5,000 registered Guam voters cast their ballots before the island’s 2022 primary election, during early voting at the Westin Resort Guam in Tumon.

Early voting opened up a month prior to the primaries at the Westin and wrapped up Friday.

Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan shared with The Guam Daily Post that the agency was content with the voter turnout.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“So, the total that showed up at Westin was 5,290. We were very happy with the turnout. Unfortunately, last week, we had people waiting between 15 minutes to an hour,” said Pangelinan.

She encouraged island residents to vote early for the general election.

“I always don't like that, but next time, for the general, vote early,” Pangelinan said. “We start on Oct. 11 at the Westin, same station for the general – that's about 30 days before the election. It will be operating from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.”

Other options GEC offered to early voters were through homebound and absentee voting.

“As of Tuesday, we have 291 and we received 92 off island,” she said.

The primary election is just days away on Saturday, Aug. 27. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

“We served everybody that wanted to come,” Pangelinan said. "We were hoping that more people would come – we always hope more voters will show up."