Campaigns were out in full force Saturday as voters headed to the polls to cast their ballots in Guam's primary election. Candidates canvassed precincts, supporters lined the entrances to polling sites and music blasted through the air as hands waved at passersby.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, who is running for reelection with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, arrived at his home village of Talo'fo'fo' to vote Saturday morning.

"I'm reflecting on all of the hard work being done by our great team. We have a whole bunch of volunteers and folks, very like-minded with the governor and I. And they're really passionate about moving our island forward and that really is inspiring me every day and it's giving me a great boost of confidence," Tenorio said, adding that he and the governor spoke that morning and thanked each other for being together in their gubernatorial journey.

"It's been a rewarding and fun experience but of course, it's a serious time. We see a very bright future for the island, we see a lot of opportunity economically. ... I think that we strongly believe we need the capacity that we have to take advantage of every single opportunity and continue to solve some long-term problems," Tenorio added.

T'nell Mori, who is supporting the Democrat gubernatorial team of Michael San Nicolas and Sabrina Salas Matanane, said they were very excited and hopeful for the campaign.

"Today we're going to see if we make it through the primary, and we're very hopeful and we're confident," Mori said.

San Nicolas currently serves as Guam's delegate to Washington, D.C., but he and Matanane are the primary rivals to Leon Guerrero and Tenorio for the Democrat gubernatorial pick. Joe Angoco, another San Nicolas-Matanane supporter, said he believed it would be a close primary.

"There's not going to be no landslide here. It's going to be a pretty close race," Angoco said. "But whoever wins, wins. Then we move on from there. That's it."

Former Gov. Felix Camacho met with supporters at John F. Kennedy High School. Camacho and his running mate, Sen. Tony Ada, are unopposed on the Republican side for the gubernatorial race this primary. Camacho said the key for them was to get a requisite number of votes and that their campaign has told supporters to "stay on the Republican side" of the ballot.

"Don't go play on the other side of the ballot trying to determine or affect the outcome. But rather, stay loyal to the party and vote Republican," Camacho said, adding that they will see which Democrat opponent they will face for the general election and will take it from there.

"We're very excited to bring solutions and take care of the people of Guam," Camacho added. "It's about taking care of the people of Guam and ensuring we improve the quality of life, attack the issue of crime, deal with the health issues, the hospital, everything else the people on the streets are clamoring for."

Jack Hattig III, who is a staff assistant in the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration, said they felt great about their campaign.

"We are energized and excited. It's going to be a great day for us in the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio campaign. We expect an energetic crowd to come out and support our governor and lieutenant governor another four years," said Hattig, who was with the governor's campaign up in Yigo.

Jenny Aguon, wife of former Democrat senator and gubernatorial candidate Frank Aguon Jr., stood in support of the Camacho-Ada campaign. Jenny Aguon said their support boiled down to wanting betterment for the island and its future.

"Going against our party, it was not really about party, it was people before party. That's what we believed in and that's what we still stand on," she said.