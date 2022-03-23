'Very loving': Boy brought joy to family

Jayden Joseph Mantanona Duenas was the life of his family and his neighborhood in Astumbo, Dededo.

He was well known by his neighbors, who his family said he would greet by name.

The 5-year-old would record videos of himself sharing what he was doing throughout his day, including the food he would eat.

“Hi, guys. Welcome back to our channel. Today, we are going to eat some food! My grandma is right here, and she is eating with me. Say hi.” Jayden said in a recording that his mother shared with The Guam Daily Post. “Today, we have spareribs, cucumber, some lettuce that’s so wiggly … we are going to dip this in Zesty Italian sauce. It’s so delicious.”

Jayden Duenas died March 15 after being found trapped inside a hot car parked on his family’s property. His father was charged in connection with negligent homicide.

His family remains in shock.

“It’s just crazy,” said Jaelene Mantanona, Jayden’s mother, who was at work the day of the incident.

“The last thing he did was ask me for a kiss when they were dropping me to work. I gave him a kiss and went to work that day,” she said.

Jayden's father was his caregiver that day, but he fell asleep while the boy ventured into a parked car that had doors that can't be opened from the inside.

Mantanona was in tears as she recalled Jayden recently saying to her that he wanted to be with his nino, her brother, who she said died from COVID-19 last year.

“They were very close,” she said.

Jayden’s aunt, Marilyn Leon Guerrero, said he always brought a smile to her face.

“He was jolly. He would make your day good,” said Leon Guerrero. “He left a good mark on me.”

His other aunt, Jannie Duenas, was in disbelief over the death of her nephew. Her brother, Joseph Anthony Leon Guerrero Duenas, 28, was arrested Monday afternoon and faces charges of negligent homicide and child abuse. Joseph Duenas was released later on house arrest.

“It’s still just a lot to process,” said Jannie Duenas.

She recalled the final moments she had with Jayden.

Just the day before it happened, Jayden was on a fire hydrant near his family's house and he was like riding it like a motorcycle, she said.

“His imagination just kept us sane in all the bad things. He’s a very loving boy. He would play with his Lego blocks. His imagination was the best. He would put them together and say, 'Look, Auntie Jannie, this is a tree, and this is a house.' He was just starting to write his name and I loved it. Because his 'J' was always the right way and his 'A' was upside down.”

Mantanona said Jayden was her only boy.

Jayden would pray every morning, his mother said.

The family members asked the community for prayers as they grieve.

Jayden Duenas would’ve turned 6 on Nov. 10.