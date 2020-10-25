Veteran Affairs to host virtual Benefits Workshop on Oct. 31

The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs will host a Benefits Workshop online for veterans, family members, surviving spouses and community providers on Oct. 31.

The visual workshop will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Discussion will include compensation, pension, education and training, survivor benefits, alone guaranty, veteran readiness and employment, insurance and more.

Guam veterans can join via Cisco Webex by visiting the following link:

https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MT|D=m2a8819888bc80825c84f65b2aa46541f

Phone audio is also available by calling 1-404-397-1596.