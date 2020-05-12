Veteran protests GRMC after unexpected procedure

Jim Mansfield recalls the day he had to dial 911 for help.

On March 18, the Yigo resident, who is also a military veteran, was taken to Guam Regional Medical City by ambulance.

"I had called because I was having some tightness and some pressure in my chest for the first time in my life," Mansfield said. "I just wanted to get it checked out to be on the safe side because I got a family with two kids. I am 53 years old and just got to be careful."

During his time at the hospital, when he thought he was just getting a checkup and testing done, Mansfield said a cardiologist conducted a procedure that led to a hospital bill for $49,196 once he was discharged two days later.

Mansfield said he has insurance through the Department of Veterans Affairs.

He showed discharge papers that detailed how he had undergone a procedure to insert a stent into an artery in his heart.

A stent is a wire-mesh, stainless steel tube that holds an artery open and keeps it from closing again, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

'It happened so fast'

Mansfield said the procedure was unexpected.

"After he does the stent, he said, 'Don't worry, I've done a lot of these,'" Mansfield said, quoting the cardiologist.

Mansfield said he wanted to get a second opinion before the procedure.

However, he said, "It happened so fast that they didn't even explain to me or tell me what they were going to do before they did it."

For the past couple of weeks, he has held a peaceful protest outside of GRMC.

GRMC declined to comment on Mansfield's complaint, stating, "it is now a legal issue and also involves patient privacy."