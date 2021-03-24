Veterans are not alone: March 26 rally to show support, raise awareness

There have been cases of suicides or suicide attempts within the veteran community on Guam, and a local organization wants to reach out to those who are struggling with depression, anxiety or losing hope.

"There’s battle buddies out there that care,” said Got Your Six Seven One (GY671) President John Concepcion.

The number of veteran deaths related to suicide on Guam are not known, but the national average is 22 veterans every day.

Concepcion said often, when a veteran separates from military service, they feel alone.

“We are so used to being in at least a fire team level that when we get out of the military they think they’re alone. We are just trying to break that stigma,” said Concepcion, who served 14 years in the Army.

Concepcion’s last deployment was to Afghanistan in 2013.

When he came home, he realized he has changed.

“I was isolating myself, didn’t want to be around anyone, just hating the world, you know. I really enjoyed what I did, but unwinding that tempo just got to me and I just couldn’t take it anymore,” he said.

A fellow veteran helped him get through the times he felt down.

“You know, it changed my life. Now I am just on the go, I am just highly motivated to help other veterans and paying it forward, just making sure that we are there,” Concepcion said.

GY671 Vice President Roy Gamboa spent 11 years in military service with the Army Reserve, the Guam National Guard and the U.S. Marine Corps. During his service, he did two tours in Iraq before it was time to come home.

"I didn’t know I had a problem until my kids started to tell me, 'Dad, you’re not the same – you’re meaner, your temper is a lot shorter.' Things like that,” Gamboa said.

Gamboa said he felt alone.

“It is very difficult to go from, in some cases, being a warrior and leading groups of men and women into combat, and then coming home. You’re alone. Your impact is not felt. Purpose, in some cases, is gone,” he said.

Opening up and talking about his issues was difficult.

He needed someone who could relate.

“At least between me and John, he’s come to my rescue a couple of times when I just needed someone to talk to. And we got our heads together and said, 'You know what, there’s got to be a lot of veterans out there suffering the same thing,'” Gamboa said.

Now a social worker, Raymond Shinohara can relate. Also a Marine, he served 11 years and completed four deployments to Iraq, three deployments to Afghanistan and one to Japan.

Transitioning out of the military was difficult for Shinohara. And at one point, he was homeless.

“I dealt with a lot of anxiety, stress, PTSD, post-traumatic brain injury and everything like that. I just got tired of it,” Shinohara said.

When he came back to Guam, he wanted to help the veteran community in whatever way he could. That led him down the path to become a social worker.

He now helps veterans let their guard down and talk about the challenges they face.

“It's amazing getting these veterans to open up and share their story, be vulnerable with us so we can understand how to help them,” Shinohara said.

“It's very difficult to know exactly how many. Because of our culture, a lot of these deaths may be indicated as health issues or things like that, right. It's somewhat of a stigma or something to be frowned upon,” Gamboa said. “For us, one is just too many. When you have a string of one, two, three within a month, we have to wake up the population and say, 'Hey, this is a problem.'"

"We’re aware it happens. Now, we want to focus on prevention, and one of the first things is to reach out to veterans and let them know they are not alone in this battle," he said.

These three veterans have banded together with a common purpose to stop the number of veteran suicides.

“The number of people that have attempted it, I think one or all of us have answered a few phone calls in the middle of the night, sometimes in the day, 'I'm on the edge, I need someone to talk to,' and we’re more than willing,” Gamboa said.

“If we see a brother in the hole, we don’t throw him a ladder and let him climb out on his own. You jump in the hole with him and you climb out of that hole together,” he said.

As part of its prevention campaign, GY671 is rallying with other veteran organizations in a show of support for all veterans who may be dealing with struggles.

The “We silent” rally will be held 4:30 p.m. Friday at Chief Quipuha Park. Social distancing will be observed.