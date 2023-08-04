Veterans benefits symposium to be held next week at UOG

I Hinanao I Magahet Yan I Ininna Guam will hold a Veterans Benefits Symposium scheduled for Aug. 8-10 at the University of Guam, the organization announced recently in a press release.

"We are thrilled to organize the Veterans Benefits Symposium in collaboration with the University of Guam," Vincent Borja, president of HMI Guam, stated. "This event serves as a platform for us to express our profound gratitude to the brave men and women who have served our nation selflessly. By bringing together experts, representatives and veterans, we aim to empower and equip our heroes with the knowledge and resources needed for a brighter future."

According to the news release, the three-day event aims to provide support and resources to veterans, offering them a pathway to access the benefits they deserve for their service to the nation.

The Veterans Benefits Symposium's focus is on fostering educational empowerment and creating opportunities for veterans to connect with essential resources and is designed to address the unique challenges faced by vets, the organization stated in the release.

Key highlights of the symposium include: