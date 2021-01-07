Veterans Cemetery to clear grounds on Jan. 10

The Guam Veterans Cemetery will be clearing flowers and other decorative items typically placed on gravesites on Jan. 10 as part of their grounds maintenance.

This cleanup effort is necessary to ensure the cemetery meets federal regulations, according to a press release.

"It is our goal to preserve the dignity, beauty, and serenity of these hallowed grounds at the Guam Veterans Cemetery. We ask your assistance in reaching and maintaining these goals by adhering to the floral regulations set forth in 36 CFR § 12.10.," officials stated.

"Furthermore, due to the open nature of the grounds, we cannot guarantee against theft, vandalism or the effects of nature."

The Guam Veterans Cemetery hours of operation are Monday through Sunday, 8 a.m.– 5 p.m. The walk-in gates will no longer be open 24 hours daily, until further notice.

Regulations

Guam Veterans Cemetery posted rules outside the main gate:

• Fresh cut and artificial flowers and wreaths may be placed on graves and crypts at any time. They will be removed as soon as they become wilted, faded, or unsightly. All floral items will be removed when typhoon conditions have been declared.

• Glass or ceramic vases or flowerpots are prohibited. These include candles enclosed in glass even if the glass has a religious belief. Fresh cut or artificial flowers in glass or ceramic containers will be immediately removed by cemetery personnel. This is a matter of safety for you and your loved ones, especially children.

• Permanent plantings, statues, vigil lights in glass and other types of commemorative items including toys, balloons, photos or any similar articles are not to be placed or attached to crypts, crypt ledges or spaces above and below crypts.

• Food, fruit, beer, soda and similar items are not to be placed on the crypt and graves. They will be immediately disposed.

• Personal maintenance of gravesites such as cutting grass, putting sand and gravel on graves or on outline of graves, trenching around the graves and headmarkers and painting of crypt covers and markers are prohibited.

• Please dispose of all trash in the appropriate receptacles and not on the ground or behind the crypts.

For more information, contact the Guam Veterans Affairs Office at 475-8388.