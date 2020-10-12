The governor's office confirmed that the Guam Veterans Cemetery gates will be open Nov. 2, All Souls' Day.

However, there will be no ceremonies or Masses, according to governor's spokeswoman Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

Other local private and Catholic cemeteries will be closed All Souls' Day weekend and will reopen Nov. 3, according to a joint press release from the various representatives.

The Archdiocese of Agana also confirmed it will not celebrate Mass at any cemeteries across the island this year on All Souls' Day, Nov. 2.

"We acknowledge the joint news release issued by directors of Catholic and private cemeteries ... announcing that their cemeteries will be closed on All Souls' Day weekend, Saturday, Oct. 31, to Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 and that All Souls' Masses at their sites are canceled this year," the archdiocese stated. "We understand the decision by the cemetery directors, which was made to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19 in our community."

The archdiocese encouraged the island's Catholics to pray for their departed loved ones privately and offer prayers during the regular Sunday and weekday Masses celebrated at their parishes.

Monsignor James Benavente said the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña will offer a livestreamed Mass, with Responso (Prayers for the Dead) at noon on All Souls' Day. It can be viewed online at www.aganacathedral.org and at facebook.com/aganacathedral.

Representatives of Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada; Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona; Yona Catholic Cemeteries of Guam; and Guam Windward Memorial in Windward Hills signed last week's statement that announced the closure of the respective cemeteries.

"We share with you the pain of not being able to visit your loved ones on this special day. This was not an easy decision for us to make," the cemetery representatives said in a joint statement. "However, we value everyone's health more than anything else."