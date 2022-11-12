Editor's note: This year, Veterans Day was celebrated by local and military leaders at Gov. Joseph Flores Memorial Park, also known as Ypao Beach, in Tumon. Here are some of the sights seen during the holiday celebration, recognizing the service, sacrifice and bravery of the men and women who have served in the U.S. armed forces.
Veterans Day celebrated at Ypao
David Sholing
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Island mourns death of master ifit carver
- 5 new lawmakers sure to be elected
- High school rugby riot results in GPD involvement
- Unofficial results: Leon Guerrero, Moylan take home preliminary wins
- Head referee Ross Morrison blames rugby riot on parents, spectators
- Chinese nationals face charges in CNMI
- Leevin Camacho's first term: Settlements, resignations
- Ballot count ongoing
- Doug Moylan's attendance at GOP HQ questioned
- 7 new laws enacted
Images
Videos
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read moreAn update on local columns
- Pingyuan “Edward” Lu
While the whole world is celebrating World Diabetes Day on Nov. 14, which is the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting, who discovered insulin alo… Read moreIntegrate diabetes education into workplaces and schools
- Joni Kerr, Chauntae Quichocho and Michael Lujan Bevacqua
Last month the Fanohge Coalition sent a simple survey to all candidates seeking to represent Guam in I Liheslaturan Guåhan, as its attorney ge… Read more19 candidates take stand on CHamoru self-determination, future status, Marine buildup