Editor's note: This year, Veterans Day was celebrated by local and military leaders at Gov. Joseph Flores Memorial Park, also known as Ypao Beach, in Tumon. Here are some of the sights seen during the holiday celebration, recognizing the service, sacrifice and bravery of the men and women who have served in the U.S. armed forces.

