A veteran’s fight doesn’t end on the battle field. Oftentimes veterans return home to fight a silent battle.

“Not every veteran who has seen combat has physical scars, sometimes the burden of the emotional scars lies within the veterans and that’s where the post traumatic stress demons that we battle are - they lay within us,” said veteran and Got Your 671 Vice President Roy Gamboa.

After serving four years in the Marines and completing two tours to Iraq and Afghanistan, Gamboa knows what it’s like to live with post-traumatic stress disorder.

“It weighs very heavily, the scars that are born on veterans. They’ve lost brothers and sisters, some of them to combat, some to suicide,” Gamboa said. “I’ve struggled with PTSD myself, and I continue to see a lot of younger soldiers battle their demons within. It’s very real, it’s very difficult.”

According to the American Psychiatric Association, post-traumatic stress disorder may occur in people who have experienced or witnessed a natural disaster, a serious accident, a terrorist act, war/combat or other emotionally disturbing event.

Gamboa said veterans sometimes carry with them shame or guilt for making it home to their families - particularly if a brother or sister at arms didn’t make it.

“There’s a sense of shame and guilt sometimes. The guilt that a brother passed away in combat and they weren’t there to help keep them alive,” Gamboa said. "The shame in that, the survivor's guilt is something a lot of us battle with. I have lost a couple of brothers to suicide as well.”

Guam’s per capita enlistment rates rank higher than any state. Gamboa said serving the nation is part of giving back.

“The challenges of sacrifice go all the way back to World War II, when more than 1,500 Marines, soldiers and sailors gave their lives for the island’s freedom. We celebrate it every year, it's the largest celebration on the island and if these young men and women didn’t give their lives we wouldn’t be speaking English, we wouldn’t be living in a free country,” he said.

“The way I look at it, a lot of our brothers and sisters served because of our culture, the chenchule' culture, giving back. Our great grandfathers and grandmothers said the best way to repay the United States for their freedoms is to allow their sons and daughters to go serve and possibly give others freedom.”

Gamboa said veterans sometimes fight a silent battle feeling alone. However, he said, veterans are not alone. The local Veterans Affairs office and organizations are coming together to fight for the support they need. Moreover, organizations like Got Your 671 are reaching out to help others.

“If you need someone to talk to we are here, especially during the holidays,” Gamboa said. “It can be a very lonesome time. Please reach out to us.”