Veterans' Resource Fair to be held next month

Island veterans will have the opportunity to tell VA officials their concerns during next month’s Department of Veterans Affairs Resource Fair.

Honolulu VA Regional Public Affairs Officer Aiko Shibuya said the annual event allows officials to talk to veterans, hear their concerns and give them updates, including some on the recent passage of the Blue Water Navy legislation. Shibuya said the law extends coverage to veterans who served within 12 nautical miles seaward of Vietnam.

Kevin Amick, acting director for the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System; and Sergio Chao, the Honolulu Veterans Affairs Regional Office director, are scheduled to attend the resource fair.

The free event is open to veterans, their families and survivors, advocates who help veterans, as well as any organization and person who works with or on behalf of veterans.

The one-day event will be followed by listening sessions and similar resource fairs in Saipan, Tinian and Rota.

“We also have an office at the airport cargo facility (in Tiyan), if they can’t make it to the fair,” said Shibuya.