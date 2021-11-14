Veterans share struggles as they face holiday season

Holidays can sometimes be tough, particularly for military veterans who suffer through post traumatic stress disorder.

An organization of veterans, who have learned to cope with living in a civilian world after serving, recently held a battle buddy talk group session. The session was made available to fellow veterans, a place where they can share how they’ve managed to cope with PTSD, anxiety and other challenges.

“Dealing with the holidays, some of us had real tough times. How do you stay positive? How do you deal with all of the negative feelings and demons that come up because maybe we have lost a battle buddy during the holiday season or we missed one too many Thanksgivings or Christmases, many birthdays with the family,” said Got Your 671 Vice President Roy Gamboa.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

No matter the branch of military all veterans know the sacrifice serving the nation. Serving the country means time away from family.

“I’ve been in a lot of positions where depression has hit me hard in the past. It’s no secret,” said Gamboa who said he’s previously contemplated suicide. “Its not a fun place to be, thinking of that I try not to dwell too much on the negative and started to focus on the positive things.”

He said it’s a mental process.

“The thoughts will pop into your head no matter what but, it’s up to you to change it. You can’t control getting up at 2 o’clock in the morning and think about your battle buddy that passed. You can’t control missing holidays or what ever it may be. You can only control how you react to it,” Gamboa said.

One veteran said he couldn’t figure out why the holidays were such a tough time for him.

“Its been hard over the holidays and I couldn’t figure it out why I was so upset or mad ... Its supposed to be a time of thankful and joyous for everything, but, I kind of figured it out that while I was deployed I missed so many holidays and I was angry and depressed that I guess it just stuck with me so its automatic now,” John Concepcion, GY671 president, said.

'... I had no one to run to.'

Others anonymously shared how they deal with their thoughts.

“How I cope with it is I kind of don’t. I kind of just isolate because its too much memories of when I first came back. I was battling divorce and child custody. Then at the same time I was dealing with being homeless and a lot of things I didn’t even know I had which is PTSD,” the veteran said. "Just nightmares, always mad, always drinking. I was pretty much spiraling down all the time and I had no one to run to.”

“So right now its been a really tough road coming from 2009 to 2021, but its been picking up because I am able to buy stuff for my kids, I was MIA since 2010 so I am still trying to find that way and figure out how to deal with it but, I get depressed,” the veteran said.

It’s been hard for the veteran, but, finding the positive and holding on to those memories has helped to deal with the holidays.

Another veteran shared that things like shopping during the holidays are also difficult because of the crowds.

“So try to get isolated, let the wife go in the store and I’d be the one to stay outside because of the busy crowd. When holidays come around I always start thinking of the deployments,” the veteran said.

For the veteran, depression is triggered around Veteran’s Day and isolation begins to set in. It wasn’t until recently that the veteran opened up to family about the emotions the holidays bring.

“Not too long ago, I explained to my mom that around that time I start to get depressed. But, places and things like, what we are doing tonight, it’s making me come out of my shell,” the veteran said. “I am realizing and learning that expressing myself a little more especially to guys that have things in common with is making me break through and that’s how I’ve been dealing with it.”