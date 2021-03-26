More than 100 veterans, military service members and their families showed up in solidarity Friday afternoon at Chief Quipuha Park in Hagåtña, raising awareness of the climbing numbers of veterans who have died of suicide.

Organized by Got Your Six Seven One, the We Silent Veterans Suicide Awareness event was a solemn promise and message to island veterans that they are not alone. Leading up to the rally, GY671 challenged other veterans groups to join and fly their flags in support of the cause, and that call was answered.

GY671 Secretary and veteran Maurissa Rosario, who recently lost a cousin to suicide, came out to show her support.

"It was just a couple of weeks ago that I lost my cousin to suicide, and he’s a veteran. We served together in the military, and I’m here because I didn’t know," she said. "Every time we see each other we’d talk, and I didn’t know. I wish he knew that he could come to any one of us and maybe we just needed to push and open up just a bit more."

Nationally, 27 veterans die by suicide a day. On Guam, the numbers aren't known, but the stories of loss are out there.

Reeling from the loss of a loved one, Rosario said she is hopeful that, eventually, the number of veteran suicides will go down and that those who need help will receive it.

"There are many, many veterans out there ... who got out of the service who need support," she said. "There’s a lot of times when the support is there, but we don’t know that the veteran needs support."

Adjusting to civilian life, a lack of purpose, the stigma of depression, family problems, isolation – the issues veterans face after serving in the military can be daunting, as the veterans who showed support for awareness efforts recognize.

“We just want to make them aware that we are here, we are here to help you, anybody,” said Rosario.

Air Force Reservist Senior Master Sgt. Edwin Salas said he also came out to break the silence and raise awareness, adding "it's imperative that we reach out to these individuals."

“I think it takes something like this to have them realize that the community of Guam appreciates them and, if they don’t have family members, these are their family members here, this is what they need to see,” said Salas.

Salas recalled several times in the past when reaching out to individuals was the difference between life and death.

"Thank God that we were there on time to save the individuals. I think that was the big thing and that’s one of the main reasons why I am out here. These guys are hurting, when they go to war they feel like they’re isolated and no one wants to be part of them," he said.