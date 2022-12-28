Veto of Heartbeat Act expected today

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is expected to veto Bill 291-36 today. The announcement was made Tuesday, during a signing ceremony for various other bills.

"Reproductive health for our women is very, very important. And this bill is certainly very stringent, very constrained, very dangerous to the reproductive health of our women. The rights of our women to take care of their bodies, the rights of a woman to decide for herself, the rights of a woman to go to the doctor and make sure that all available means for reproductive health treatment and services are there, this bill is very much against it," Leon Guerrero said.

Known as the Guam Heartbeat Act, Bill 291 is the controversial measure that would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, earlier than when women may know they are pregnant. As the governor noted during Tuesday's ceremony, the bill makes no exception for cases of rape or incest. Only medical emergencies would be exempted from the ban.

Bill 291 and the Texas law it is modeled after both authorize private citizens to sue anyone who may be in violation of the laws' provisions. Women who seek or obtain an abortion are exempt from suit, according to the text of Bill 291.

This type of enforcement scheme was used by the Texas law to withstand judicial review when abortion was considered a constitutional right. However, due to the payout awaiting successful claimants, it has been criticized as "bounty hunter" legislation, in addition to other criticism.

Private citizens could sue potential violators for at least $10,000 under Bill 291.

"(Bill 291) allows people to sort of be like vigilantes with people that have helped women to provide what their needs are in terms of their reproductive health and their right to a safe and legal abortion. This decision that women have to make is a very personal decision. It's a very private decision. It's based on what her health needs are ... It should really not be made by government," Leon Guerrero said Tuesday.

While the governor made statements on Bill 291, the actual veto action is expected to happen today, the last day for Leon Guerrero to act on bills sent to her by the Legislature this session.

The Guam Heartbeat Act passed the Legislature Dec. 16 with eight votes in favor. The governor had been anticipated to veto the measure. Ten votes would be needed to override a veto.

The Legislature is in recess until Thursday, when there likely will be an attempt to override.

Leon Guerrero called Bill 291 "a very dangerous piece of legislation" that had no place "in our culture here in Guam," adding that she had hoped the Legislature would have made more amendments to make the bill "a little bit" more reasonable, fair and just to women.

"But it has not. And so, I have no choice but to veto this bill," Leon Guerrero said, further stating that she hoped the Legislature "sees the importance" of keeping the veto.

"It is really for the interest and the safety of the women here in Guam." the governor added.

Final laws of term

In addition to her statements on Bill 291, Leon Guerrero signed several measures into law Tuesday, after the bills were passed during the final session of the current legislative term.

These include three measures authored by outgoing Sen. Mary Torres related to establishing additional protections for abuse and harassment victims and children.

"Sexual abuse and harassment has been, much more so, done against women. But it also happens with men and also children. And these three bills seek to protect those victims," Leon Guerrero said, adding that the bills made for a good segue from Bill 291, as they protect women, "who are the major population of abuse and threats and sexual harassment and domestic violence."

The governor also signed Bill 346-36, which facilitates early retirement for law enforcement officers and investigators. The measure should benefit all government employees, according to Sen. Jose Terlaje, who introduced the measure. He said Tuesday it was one of the happiest days in the "final chapter" of a long career in public service.

"What began as a bill to improve the retirement plan for law enforcement officers, who so honorably serve our island, is now a law that will benefit current and future government of Guam employees across all jobs and categories," Terlaje said.

The senator will not be returning for the upcoming 37th Guam Legislature, having lost his bid for reelection this year.

The bills signed into law Tuesday are: