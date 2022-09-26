With no objections, lawmakers have placed vetoed Bill 239-36 on the session agenda.

The bill would have required independent adoption agencies to obtain an endorsement from the Department of Public Health and Social Services before they are issued business licenses.

The governor vetoed the measure in April, arguing that it does not add any provision that isn't already in law.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"I seek again the support of my colleagues in overriding the governor's veto," Sen. Telo Taitague, the bill's main sponsor, said Friday morning.

"While I recognize that Public Health submitted draft interim licensure rules and regulations for private adoption companies, ... these rules were submitted to the Legislature on June 24, 2022, but they weren't sent to the legislative health committee until Sept. 1, 2022. ... Notwithstanding the preparations of the draft interim licensure rules and regulations for private adoption companies, Guam does not have interim or any other duly adopted set of rules in place right now," Taitague added.

The rules and regulations are mandated by Public Law 36-68. They've come to the Legislature in the form of Bill 334-36 and lawmakers held a public hearing on the rules just a couple of days before session began. The draft regulations are listed as a potential agenda item this session.

"To those who question why I'm still pushing for this override despite the Legislature having a set of draft interim rules in its possession, please tell me what set of rules or regulations are governing the company that claims to be Guam's first and only private adoption company, and any other private adoption entity that may have been established through a business license," Taitague said Friday.

Sen. Joanne Brown, a co-sponsor to the bill, said the change proposed was simple.

"Ensure that there are licensure requirements for adoption agencies. That's really all it is, why is that so complicated?" Brown said.

The bill has been placed in the voting file for a potential override.