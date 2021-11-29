Sagan Kotturan CHamoru Cultural Center has been without electricity since its inception in 2006. The high cost of installing power to the nine existing structures on the 9-acre property in Tamuning has left the center in the dark.

But on Nov. 10, Got Your 671, a local veterans organization, and veteran-owned local business J. Goodman came together to light up the center with solar lights.

"Currently the center does not have any electricity running through it. We have actually been running on low-level solar lights. The fact that J. Goodman is donating lights to Marianas, which is an organization we work with, is awesome because of course the need for light is very important especially because we can have nighttime activities," said Raphael Unpincgo, president of Inadahen i Lina'la' Kotturan CHamoru Inc., which serves as steward of the cultural center.

The cultural center is on CHamoru Land Trust land and although the center has running water, power was too costly to install for the nonprofit organization.

Ten years ago it cost roughly $52,000 to run lines to each of the nine structures on the site, he said.

For years, the cultural center has worked around the power issue with limited daytime hours of operation and the use of generators and solar power.

Options to address the issue are being discussed, such as going off the grid, Unpingco said, "but the donation of solar streetlights has helped to alleviate some of the costs."

Dwayne San Nicolas, an Army veteran and owner of J. Goodman, donated six Goodman flagship 150-watt solar streetlights and 400-watt flood lights.

"The lights are very bright. The only reason why they are very popular is they last long and they're very bright. If they're running low-wattage lights over there, this is really going to illuminate the place," San Nicolas said.

San Nicolas said he tries to work with local veteran organizations on community projects.

"I know how difficult it is to cope and come back from wherever it is they were deployed and try to make sense of it when they come back, that's why I do this," San Nicolas said.

He matched the donation of solar lights from Got Your 671, which became aware of the issue and led the charge. Now the cultural center has 12 lights.

'A unique collaboration'

"A few weeks ago, GY671 President John Concepcion and Acho Marianas President Roman Dela Cruz met to discuss a unique collaboration. As GY671 continues to support veterans battling PTSD and raises awareness to prevent veteran suicide, the discussion included ways for veterans to engage in local events and organizations such as Acho Marianas. The Acho organization provides classes that teach the ancient art of slinging," said Roy Gamboa, vice president of GY671.

Dela Cruz is also a co-founder of Fokai Industries, which intends to launch a "Support the Troops" line. Gamboa said working together was a perfect way to get things started.

"This past Saturday, members of GY671 arrived at Saggan Kotturan CHamoru and cut the grass and trimmed the taller brush on the entire property. After finding out that the property had water but no electricity, GY671 contacted J. Goodman to purchase solar streetlights," Gamboa said.

Sagan Kotturan CHamoru Cultural Center in Tumon operates from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The center is closed on government holidays.