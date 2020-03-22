Vicar on self-quarantine after visiting GMH

The Archdiocese of Agana sent out a press release confirming Father Jeff San Nicolas, vicar general, is on self-quarantine.

He visited Guam Memorial Hospital on Friday and opted to self-quarantine as a precaution because his visit included patients who are infected with COVID-19, the release states.

"The (Department of Public Health and Social Services) has been in communication with Father Jeff and the archdiocese since (Friday)," officials stated. "Our church continues to be in close communication with government, emergency and medical officials regarding the COVID-19 public health emergency and is part of Guam’s community partnership in this area."

The governor's policy director, Carlo Branch, said he will have to check on the nature of San Nicolas' contact with the patients at GMH and determine if protocol was followed.

"My understanding is the priest was giving last rites. I don’t know the nature of the contact. I don’t know if he was in the same room or at a distance. I would like a little more information to see what happened," Branch stated.