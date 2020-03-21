The Archdiocese of Agaña sent out a press release confirming that Father Jeff San Nicolas, Vicar General is on self-quarantine.

He visited Guam Memorial Hospital on Friday, March 20 and opted to self-quarantine as a precaution because his visit included patients who are infected with COVID-19, the release states.

"The Department of Public Health has been in communication with Father Jeff and the archdiocese since yesterday," officials stated. "Our Church continues to be in close communication with government, emergency and medical officials regarding the COVID-19 public health emergency and is part of Guam’s community partnership in this area."