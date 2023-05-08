Vice President Kamala Harris shares life lesson at the 2023 White House Forum

At the White House Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Forum held Thursday in Washington, D.C., Vice President Kamala Harris passed on a life lesson she learned from her mother, an immigrant who didn’t let others define who she was.

Harris said what her mother taught her has affected how she lives life and leads the nation.

“I think that one of the great gifts that so many of us have, when you have been exposed to different cultures, is that you understand, in a very profound and sincere way, that the vast majority of us have so much more in common than what separates us. We really do. You learn that, culturally, the love of a mother, the love of a grandparent, it’s crossing cultures and languages. It's so common in terms of the experiences that so many of us have,” Harris said.

"I think that’s a real gift, especially in moments like this moment, where, in our country in particular, we are seeing powerful forces that are trying to sow hate and (division). Those who have been raised with a lived experience of understanding commonality, I think, have a particular commitment and conviction to make sure that those who try to separate actually don’t win in terms of that approach."

She said her mother came to the United States by herself at the age of 19, part of the first waves of Indians to come to the U.S., in 1959.

"The eldest of her siblings, she broke stereotypes and stigmas of her time, chasing her dream to become a scientist, secretly applying to the (University of California,) Berkley. She got accepted, and she told my grandfather, and she said, 'I want to go.' My grandfather was a very progressive dude. He looked at his eldest child, who is also his daughter, and said, 'OK, you go.'”

Harris said: "My mother would often say, 'You don’t let people tell you who you are. You tell them who you are.'

"Watching my mother, who, if you ever met her, you would’ve thought she was 7 feet tall, but she really wasn’t. Exactly 5 feet tall. She was this brown woman with an accent, and I also was acutely aware of how she would be treated. And at a very young age, understood also how people would make certain assumptions (about the) character and intelligence of someone else based on those attributes.”

'Fighting for democracy'

Harris said she counts her grandfather among her many childhood influences.

“My grandfather would talk with his friends about the importance for fighting for democracy and independence. The importance for fighting against corruption. The importance of fighting for equality, regardless of where someone was born or what … status,” she said.

“My story is also a story of being raised in a family and community where there was a real fight to always uphold the importance of independence and identity.”

According to Harris, these influences and her experiences help her lead the nation, making waves and breaking barriers.

“I just recently got back from the continent of Africa. It was a trip that I intentionally curated in a way that we would talk about the continent in (a) way that it was about recognizing the innovation and ingenuity that was happening on that continent. Again, fighting against stereotypes,” she said.

Her trip to Africa focused on what’s happening in terms of democracy and innovation. It also gave her an opportunity to visit Zambia, where her grandparents had moved following the country’s independence as part of the support the Indian government provided to Zambia and its newly found independence.

“It was also nice to highlight something that we all know, ... to highlight these relationships that are about commonality, based also on struggle, including the struggle and the fight for independence,” she said

Harris said representation matters, but as it was pointed out in the forum, the pursuit of knowledge and asking the right questions is equally important for elected leaders.

“In positions of power here in Washington and across the country, we’re seeing more and more folks of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander descent choosing to run for office.”

The vice president spoke to the importance of origin story in the pursuit of freedom and independence.

“Part of the origin story for a lot of immigrants is a really deep knowledge and understanding of the power of government. The importance of democracy and what happens when democracies don’t exist or are not intact, when there are oppressive regimes, where there is corruption," she said.

"Representation matters. So, what we are seeing with the more recent generations of kids that come from immigrant families is a recognition that, if we are to be fully actualized, we should not be excluded from any system, and we should not self-select to exclude.”

Harris noted the increase in social justice and civil rights activism in the face of hate crimes toward people who appeared to be of South Asian or Muslim descent.

“You can’t expect other people to fight for your rights. We build community, and we will build coalition, but one has to also step up and make sure that we are all in the room when these fights occur (and) can offer their voice based on their limited experience,” Harris said. "And I think we are seeing that more and more, but we still have so much more work to do."