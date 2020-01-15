Vice Speaker Telena Nelson wants to know if Mayor Jesse Blas has the authority to appoint members of the Yona Municipal Council.

In a letter she sent this morning to Attorney General Leevin Camacho, she writes: "Does the Mayor of Yona, Mr. Jesse Blas, at this point, have the authority to appoint members of the Yona Municipal Planning Council while on administrative leave and incarcerated? Please cite Guam public law applicable to the matter."

Earlier today, the Mayors Council of Guam sent out a press release noting that the mayor had appointed 10 members to the municipal council:

• Maria F. Castro

• Paz P. Cruz

• Pedro L.G. Guerrero

• Rose Rene F. Guerrero

• David T. Sayama

• Daniel A. Taitingfong

• Charlene C. Tenorio

• Brian J. Terlaje

• Sen. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje

• Melvin R. Warner

Below is Vice Speaker Nelson's press release:

Nelson Seeks Clarity from AG on Yona MPC Appointments

(Hagåtña, Guam) – Following the public hearing on Bill No. 259-35, relative to initiating the recall election of the Mayor of Yona, Vice Speaker Telena Cruz Nelson sent an inquiry to the Attorney General of Guam at 10:56 a.m. Wednesday requesting clarity on the Yona mayor’s authority while he remains incarcerated. The Office of the Attorney General confirmed receipt of the inquiry at 11:09 a.m. Wednesday.

The Yona mayor has been incarcerated for nearly 17 weeks, or four months, since Sept. 18, 2019, and, as a result, has not been able to carry out his leadership role and administrative duty in Yona. However, on January 13, 2020, island media reported that the mayor had appointed 10 members to the inactive Yona Municipal Planning Council, an issue that had previously been a source of contention.

In line with questions and concerns posed by numerous community members, Vice Speaker Nelson made a formal inquiry with the Attorney General of Guam regarding the Yona mayor’s authority to appoint members to the Yona Municipal Planning Council while he is on administrative leave and incarcerated.

The Vice Speaker made the following statement:

“We want to clarify whether the mayor is acting within the parameters of the law,” said Vice Speaker Telena Cruz Nelson.