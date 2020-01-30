Vice speaker calls for suspension of flights to Guam from Japan, Korea, Philippines, Taiwan

Vice Speaker Telena Cruz Nelson has asked the Guam International Airport Authority to suspend all incoming flights from countries that have confirmed cases of new coronavirus, including China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore and Australia, and countries suspected of having cases of coronavirus, such as the Philippines, Taiwan and Hong Kong, until a local mitigation plan is in place.

Nelson also wrote letters to key government agencies requesting information on preventative measures and response plans.

“At this point, we know the threat of the coronavirus reaching Guam is real and we must act now to ensure our government is adequately equipped and prepared to deliver the potentially life-saving services our people need to prevent contracting the virus in the event a local case is confirmed,” she said.

As chairperson of the Committees on Air Transportation and Education, the vice speaker has also scheduled a Joint Oversight Hearing for GIAA and Guam DOE to discuss their preventative measures and response to the threat of coronavirus.

The hearing will be held at 12 p.m. Feb. 6, 2020, in the Guam Congress Building in Hagåtña.

Nelson has also requested a list of GDOE’s health and medical inventory, which may be utilized in the event a case of coronavirus is confirmed locally. From GMH, Nelson requested information on the hospital’s quarantine procedures and capabilities, as well as their ability to respond to the coronavirus.

“By ensuring our airport, schools and hospital are adequately prepared to respond to the coronavirus, our island lessens the potential risks our people may face and we provide our community a sense of security and safety,” Nelson said.