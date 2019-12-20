Vice Speaker Telena Nelson has committed to moving forward with a resolution to recall embattled Yona Mayor Jesse Blas, in addition to legislation that would address the absence of mayoral leadership in a village.

"If the mayor does not resign, and the deadline comes along, the villagers of Yona will go without a mayor for over a year. ... We are making this a priority to see what we can do to produce a special election in this kind of circumstance," Nelson said.

Nelson hosted a town hall meeting in Yona Wednesday night to hear concerns from village residents, but the discussion largely centered around the mayor, or more specifically, the lack of presence in the community by the current mayor.

Blas is under federal detention, accused of receiving bribes in exchange for providing an alleged drug-dealing operation access to cluster mailboxes under the mayor's office's control.

Because there is no vice mayor or municipal planning council to oversee village business, Blas' absence left an administrative void in Yona, save for what can be done by mayoral staff.

Mayors' Council of Guam Executive Director Angel Sablan, who joined Nelson for the town hall, said there are specific situations that result in a mayoral vacancy: if the mayor dies, resigns, is recalled or is mentally incompetent.

"And only the Guam election commission can verify that," Sablan said. "There used to be a provision in law that allowed the governor of Guam to appoint an acting mayor should there be a vacancy in any village 30 days or more. That provision has been removed by the Legislature."

There is a recall petition underway. However, as some residents noted Wednesday night, the fate of that petition appears dim.

"A lot of people are hesitant to write or to sign (Francisco Hiton's recall) petition ... because they're afraid or they're family or they're supportive or they just believe that Mr. Blas is innocent until proven guilty. But our village needs somebody now," said Christina Perez, a Yona mayoral candidate.

She said the Legislature needs to assist as well.

March 8

Another resident said she also believed Hiton's petition would fail, not through fear, but because there is a strong majority in the village that believes Blas should be able to defend himself in court.

"Let the process take its place. However, with the recall or the two-thirds of the Legislature, whichever comes first, that is everyone's right," the resident said.

An alternative to the petition is a legislative resolution with two-thirds of votes in favor of recall. A recall election can take place if the petition or resolution is successful.

A special election for the Yona mayorship can take place 240 days away from the general election, if there is a vacancy.

"Once we reach March 8 and there is no vacancy declared, there will be no special election for the village of Yona," Sablan said.

At the conclusion of the town hall, Nelson said she would push election legislation to help resolve the administrative void in the village.

"I do believe that you are innocent until proved guilty. However, the village lacks leadership, the village lacks a mayor. And so I will move forward with legislation to see what we can do to allow an election in a timely manner for the village," Nelson said.

No existing law to address this situation

When asked for clarification, she said statute doesn't really explain how to address the specific situation with Blas and her office is "looking to see what we can do to essentially address the law where we can ensure that if this situation should happen again - the absence of a mayor - that we can be able to have something in statute to show the people have the ability to elect the mayor, perhaps in a certain amount of days."

"We are thinking about legislation to prevent this situation from happening again ... and then the commitment tonight is we will move forward with the resolution to recall (Blas)," Nelson added.

She said she will host another meeting with Yona residents after the bill is submitted to take more input from villagers.

Blas is currently on paid annual leave and, after today, will have 103 hours left leave. Afterward, he may opt for unpaid leave and remain as mayor.