Vice Speaker Telena Nelson on Tuesday announced she won't be able to stay on the campaign trail as she's been called to active duty in the Guam National Guard. She remains on the ballot.

"I will remain on island; however, to be above reproach and in accordance with military rules and the laws of Guam, I will be unable to actively campaign for a seat in the 36th Guam Legislature," stated Nelson, who was promoted to major in November.

She said she continues to serve the people of Guam in a different capacity.

"Our office will remain fully operational with the support of Sen. Amanda Shelton, vice chairperson of the committee on education. With this, however, please know that my team is available to assist you with any concerns or constituent matters or requests."

"With the work we’ve been blessed to accomplish thus far, I pray that you will continue to support and trust my record of public service," she stated, in part.

The senator said her accomplishments include:

• addressing COVID-19, in part by holding oversight hearings with key agencies, including the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority and Guam Department of Education to ensure safety measures are in place;

• creating legislation to establish the island’s first unemployment benefits program;

• fighting for hazardous and double pay for front-line workers in GovGuam in this pandemic; and

• helping to guide the Guam Department of Education on improving its financial state and funding critical school renovations and teacher vacancies.