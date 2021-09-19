Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes is recovering after being involved in a multi-vehicle collision in Arizona.

“We can confirm vice speaker and her family were involved in a serious car accident. She is alert, OK, and is being held overnight at a hospital. We ask everyone to keep her and her family in their thoughts and prayers,” Chirag Bhojwani, the vice speaker’s director of communications, said on Sunday afternoon.

Barnes was accompanying a member of her immediate family who needs to receive medical treatment from a specialist, Bhojwani said. According to memos submitted to her colleagues, the vice speaker has been off island since Aug. 6.