The fate of Bill 259-35, a measure promising to address mayoral vacancies, may rest with the Guam attorney general's legal opinion, which is pending.

The opinion will help determine whether Bill 259 should be placed on the voting file for an override attempt.

The legislation was initially aimed at giving Yona residents a path to recall their jailed mayor but turned into a completely different bill by the time senators completed an emergency session earlier in January.

The measure turned into a more general mayoral succession bill over the course of debate, scrapping the recall language and instead requiring the village Municipal Planning Council to appoint an acting mayor if a mayor is unable to perform his or her duties for 30 or more consecutive calendar days, and if there is no vice mayor.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero vetoed the bill over concerns that it encroached on the powers of the governor - under the Organic Act – to appoint and remove officers and employees of the executive branch. Mayors are generally understood to fall under the executive branch.

With the veto, Bill 259 remains in a status that allows any senator to propose changes to the bill during session.

All 15 senators voted to pass the bill, while 10 votes are needed to override the governor's veto.

Vice Speaker Telena Nelson, who initially introduced the bill, sent a letter to Attorney General Leevin Camacho on Jan. 23, seeking clarity on whether the bill's language violates the Organic Act.

"Currently, the I Mina'trentai Singko Na Liheslaturan Guahan is leaning toward placing Bill 259-35 back on the voting file to override the veto, pending your opinion," Nelson wrote.

AG spokeswoman Carlina Charfauros said the AG's office understands the urgency of the matter but that Camacho "must do a thorough review before responding."

The AG's office also has yet to answer a Jan. 15 letter that inquires whether Blas had the authority to appoint council members from prison.

The AG opinion on Bill 259, when received, will be considered along with the opinion of the people, her office stated.

Blas did not appoint a Municipal Planning Council before he was arrested and jailed in September on federal bribery charges.