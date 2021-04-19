Findings from recent audits completed by the Office of Public Accountability have led one lawmaker to request more information about the desired replacement of a decades-old financial management system for the government of Guam, called the AS400.

Among the findings noted by the OPA in separate financial audits into the Guam Highway Fund and the Tourist Attraction Fund is a shared observation that GovGuam’s fiscal “books” were not closed on a timely basis.

“Additional man-hours incurred could have been avoided if an updated financial management system was in place,” the OPA stated in a summary of the highway fund audit. “(The Department of Administration) noted that the delay’s root cause was that the financial management system was not updated to include financial year closing as a standard feature, and their preferred remedy is to invest in a new financial management system that incorporates all required year-end closing procedures as standard features.”

The purchase of this new system has begun under executive orders authorizing emergency procurement during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to the OPA. The method of obtaining the software came as a “surprise” to Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, who has written to DOA Director Edward Birn about the matter.

“While I support this endeavor, I have also learned that the cost associated with modernizing our government can be in the millions of dollars. As such, when public funds are being expended, I believe we must do our best to ensure the interests of our people are put first,” Barnes wrote.

She is officially requesting records pertaining to the financial management system, including any request for information, request for proposal, or invitation for bid that may have been issued. No response had been received as of Thursday afternoon, according to the vice speaker’s office.

This isn’t the first time the aging AS400 has caused problems for GovGuam. Post files show that in November 2020 about $4.8 million in salaries was not paid on time because the system “failed,” according to DOA.