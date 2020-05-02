Vice speaker wants status on the wait for food stamp decisions

As thousands of Guam’s workers are displaced due to the current public health crisis, hundreds of island residents have submitted applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP or food stamps.

Vice Speaker Telena Cruz Nelson has written to the Department of Public Health and Social Services, inquiring about the wait for food stamp applicants to receive notice of acceptance of their applications and to begin receiving benefits.

In her letter to DPHSS Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey, Nelson stated her office has received calls from constituents regarding the processing of SNAP benefits. There have been dozens to hundreds more island residents applying for food stamps in the past two months, as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, according to DPHSS.

The vice speaker, in addition to questions regarding benefit-related timelines, also asked Public Health for further steps applicants can take to follow up and expedite their applications. Nelson offered DPHSS any assistance by her office and the 35th Guam Legislature that would further help eligible residents receive SNAP benefits once approved.

“It has become increasingly difficult for our people to weather this crisis and many more are applying for federal assistance simply to feed their families,” said Nelson.

“Livelihoods are depending on our diligence, and we will continue working to ensure our people receive expediently the lifelines they need to survive.”

Guam residents interested in filling out applications for SNAP benefits can pick up applications at DPHSS Northern, Central and Southern sites or download an application at www.dphss.guam.gov. Completed applications can be emailed to dphss.bms@gmail.com.