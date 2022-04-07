Chirag Bhojwani, the executive director of the Democratic Party of Guam, denied that he was driving while impaired and transported an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

Bhojwani, 27, pleaded not guilty before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Wednesday.

He was freed from jail on $1,000 personal recognizance bond a day after his arrest.

Bhojwani waived his rights to a speedy trial.

The case was assigned to Judge Vernon Perez who will set his next court date.

Bhojwani is also the director of policy and communications for Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and was placed on leave following his arrest.

Barnes confirmed on Wednesday with The Guam Daily Post that Bhojwani has since returned to "conditional employment" with her office.

"Those conditions include mandatory participation in (Alcoholics Anonymous meetings), absenting himself from alcohol establishments, and professional counseling. His employment will continue so long as these conditions are met, and he is compliant with every mandate of the court," said Muña Barnes. "So long as Chirag is getting help, and doing the work to stay sober, I’m going to expect him at his desk contributing to the betterment of Guam. I believe in second chances because I don’t know where I’d be without them. I know our people do too.”

According to the complaint filed in local court, Bhojwani's blood alcohol content was 0.16. That's twice the legal limit of 0.08.

Bhojwani was found standing at the rear of a 2017 GMC Canyon on Route 14 in Tumon on March 16.

When the officer asked Bhojwani to perform the standard field sobriety test, he insisted on changing his shoes to a pair of golf shoes but eventually lost his balance when he lifted one foot, according to the court document.

The Democratic Party of Guam, in a statement Wednesday, said: "Driving under the influence is bad judgment. It's a choice that recklessly endangers others and places too many at risk. We are disappointed in anyone who acts so poorly – especially one of our own. Mr. Bhojwani is expected to comply with every mandate of the court, and pay for his serious lapse in judgment however the court may decide, he will remain the party's executive director."