A woman who was involved in a romantic relationship with the former mayor of Yona is back in prison after she admitted having used methamphetamine while on supervised release.

Vickilyn Manglona Teregeyo will spend three months in custody in Saipan after she admitted to the violation before District Court of the Northern Mariana Islands Chief Judge Ramona Manglona.

She will also serve three months of home detention with an electronic monitor after she gets out and be placed on 27 months of supervised release.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Teregeyo was set to take a plea virtually from Saipan in the Superior Court of Guam after being accused of attempting to deliver meth to an officer at the Guam Department of Corrections.

In June 2018, she pleaded guilty in the District Court of Guam to drug use and possession of a firearm and ammunition and was sentenced to three years of supervised release, Post files state.

Blas

Teregeyo was also among the cooperating witnesses in the federal case against convicted former Yona Mayor Jesse Mendiola Blas. Blas is serving time in a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility after he pleaded guilty for taking bribes in exchange for the use of cluster mailboxes under the jurisdiction of the Yona Mayor's Office.

He is scheduled to be released on May 10.

During Blas’ case, federal agents played recordings inside the courtroom where the former mayor was heard scolding his Teregeyo, his ex-girlfriend.

“Even though we fought, and I slapped you and choked you and threw you around, s--- happens. I still went out to the court for you and said I didn’t want you locked up,” Blas said in the recording. “I am connected to that courthouse, and I can make s--- happen. They were pushing to get that warrant out and it had nothing to do with Joey Terlaje.”

The FBI has testified that at least six people – including Terlaje – were under investigation, adding that Blas hit Teregeyo and Terlaje dragged her into a residence at the barbecue where she was allegedly held hostage for three days.

Terlaje, a former Department of Corrections deputy director and former court marshal, has charges of denied felonious restraint and official misconduct charges in the local court.