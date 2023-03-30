Victim identified in fatal Anigua crash

A man who was hit by a car while crossing the street in Anigua, and later died, last week has been identified.

On Tuesday, Guam Police Department spokesperson, Officer Berlyn Savella, stated that 38-year-old Kamerino Angkel was the pedestrian who was struck. He was identified by next of kin and his death marks the island's sixth traffic-related fatality of the year.

Angkel died the evening of March 23 after being transported to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam with serious injuries he suffered as a result of the auto-pedestrian collision on Route 1 in Anigua.

After the Guam Fire Department responded and took Angkel to the hospital, GPD patrol officers, at the crash site by Hmart in Anigua on Route 1, learned through their investigation that a gray sedan was traveling northbound when the pedestrian crossed Route 1, Savella said at the time.

Savella confirmed with The Guam Daily Post the investigation into Angkel's death remains open and ongoing.

6 traffic deaths

Prior to Angkel's death, five individuals died as a result of traffic collisions in February, all of which remain under investigation.

“No arrests have been made at this time,” Savella told the Post Wednesday afternoon.

According to Post files, the first traffic-related death of 2023 occurred Feb. 7, when Venix Fiden, a man from Yigo, driving a Nissan Pathfinder, collided with a garbage truck.

Two other fatal accidents last month also involved pedestrians: Martin Perez Ruiz died Feb. 12 and Florinda Herrera Rosero died Feb. 22. Both were crossing a crosswalk at the ITC intersection in Tamuning when they were hit by cars in two separate collisions.

Also on Feb. 22, motorcyclist Chet Charles Gallinari died after he was struck by a 2019 Dodge Challenger in front of Chief Brodie Elementary School on Route 1 in Tamuning, Post files state.

On Feb. 15, a bicyclist, Jeffry Ignacio, was hit by a car near the U.S. Postal Service Guam Main Facility post office in Barrigada. Ignacio was in the hospital in critical condition for three weeks before he died.